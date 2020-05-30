France sees 52 more virus deaths, no sign of epidemic resurging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 52 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and saw no sign of a resurgence as it prepared to further ease restrictive measures next week.

The latest deaths, which followed low figures over the last days, brought the total toll in France in the epidemic to 28,714, the health ministry said.

The number of people with coronavirus in intensive care -- which at the peak of the epidemic soared to over 7,000 -- fell by another 68 to 1,361.

France will on Tuesday remove significant restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus, with cafes and restaurants opening across the country.

In Paris, where there are still concerns about the virus, some restrictions will remain in place with cafes and restaurants only allowed to open their outdoor terraces.

The health ministry said in a statement that since the first easing measures were allowed on May 11, 109 new clusters of COVID-19 had been found in mainland France and its overseas territories.

But it added: "There are no signals indicating a resurgence of the epidemic."With testing now ramped up, it said that in the week of May 18-May 24 almost 217,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 and just over 4,000 were positive, only 1.9 percent of the total number tested.