France sees record 13.8% GDP plunge in second quarter

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :France's economy contracted by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter under the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the national statistics institute INSEE said Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter drop in gross domestic product (GDP) far surpassed expectations and the performance of its eurozone peers.

"GDP's negative developments in first half of 2020 is linked to the shut-down of 'non-essential' activities in the context of the implementation of the lockdown between mid-March and the beginning of May," INSEE said in a statement.