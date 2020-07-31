UrduPoint.com
France Sees Record 13.8% GDP Plunge In Second Quarter

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:50 AM

France sees record 13.8% GDP plunge in second quarter

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :France's economy contracted by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter under the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the national statistics institute INSEE said Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter drop in gross domestic product (GDP) far surpassed expectations and the performance of its eurozone peers.

"GDP's negative developments in first half of 2020 is linked to the shut-down of 'non-essential' activities in the context of the implementation of the lockdown between mid-March and the beginning of May," INSEE said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

