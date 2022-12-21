UrduPoint.com

France Sends Air Defence Missiles To Ukraine: Macron

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 01:30 AM

France sends air defence missiles to Ukraine: Macron

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :France has delivered more air defence missile systems and other weapons to Ukraine and will send more early next year, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aired Tuesday.

"In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more arms, rocket launchers, Crotale (air defence batteries), equipment beyond what we had already done," Macron told France's TF1 and LCI television.

He was speaking aboard the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle off Egypt's coast, a day before visiting Jordan for a regional summit on Tuesday.

"We are also working with the armed forces minister (Sebastien Lecornu) to be able to deliver useful arms and ammunition again in the first quarter (of 2023), so that the Ukrainians would be able to defend themselves against bombardments," said Macron.

The planned shipments include new Caesar mobile artillery units, but Macron provided no precise figures.

The president said the number "will depend" on the outcome of ongoing discussions with Denmark, which had ordered the Caesar guns from France and may agree to give at least some of them to Kyiv.

Since Russia's invasion in February, France has sent Ukraine 18 Caesar units, a 155-mm howitzer mounted on a six-wheeled truck chassis, capable of firing shells at ranges of more than 40 kilometres (25 miles).

Macron said that he had two "red lines" when it came to arms deliveries: that it did not affect France's ability to defend itself, and did not make Paris a co-belligerent in the war.

The arms were to "enable Ukraine to defend itself" in the face of a relentless barrage of Russian missiles and drone attacks, he said.

Paris has also already delivered anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as armoured personnel carriers.

The 44-year-old leader also repeated his controversial statement that Russia would require security guarantees as part of a negotiated end to the conflict.

Critics in eastern Europe and Ukraine believe Macron should not be publicly raising making concessions to Russia, at a time when its army is occupying parts of Ukraine and deliberately targeting civilians.

"If anyone criticises me for projecting forward to this issue, let them explain what they are proposing," Macron said in the interview.

"What the people who refuse to prepare or work for it are proposing is total war. It will affect the whole continent," he added.

Macron maintains that only Ukraine should define the terms of any armistice with Russia, not the country's Western backers.

1

Related Topics

Drone Firing Army Ukraine Russia Europe Mobile Egypt France Paris Denmark February May TV From

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

2 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

2 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.