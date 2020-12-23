Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :France will allow EU citizens, Britons and nationals of other countries normally residing in the EU to travel from Britain from Wednesday, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

All travellers will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours old, the office said in a statement, adding that the tests must be of a type capable of detecting the new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.