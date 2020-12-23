UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Set To Ease UK Travel Ban: PM's Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:40 AM

France set to ease UK travel ban: PM's office

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :France will allow EU citizens, Britons and nationals of other countries normally residing in the EU to travel from Britain from Wednesday, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

All travellers will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours old, the office said in a statement, adding that the tests must be of a type capable of detecting the new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

18 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

18 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

18 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

1 hour ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.