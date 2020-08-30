UrduPoint.com
France Slams 'arbitrary' Crackdown On Media In Belarus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :France on Sunday condemned an "arbitrary" crackdown against the media in Belarus after the accreditation of several journalists working for foreign media was withdrawn in the wake of disputed presidential elections.

"The arbitrary measures taken by the Belarusian authorities against journalists violate press freedom," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"I call on the Belarusian authorities to reverse these measures without delay," he added, saying that the crisis in Belarus requires "the establishment of an inclusive national dialogue".

"Repressive measures against journalists cannot help," he said.

Belarusian authorities on Saturday withdrew the accreditation of journalists working for several foreign media, including AFP, ahead of a major demonstration Sunday challenging the results of the presidential election.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has faced unprecedented protests since the disputed August 9 election in which he claimed a landslide victory with 80 percent of the vote in a poll that the opposition says was rigged.

Belarus government spokesman Anatoly Glaz said the decision to revoke the media accreditations was taken on the recommendation of the country's counter-terrorism unit.

He did not specify how many journalists were affected by the measure, but foreign media including the BBC, Reuters and Radio Liberty reported the withdrawal of accreditation of several of their journalists.

Belarusian journalists working for Agence France-Presse also had their accreditation revoked.

