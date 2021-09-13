UrduPoint.com

France Slave Statue Defaced With White Paint In 'racist' Attack

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

France slave statue defaced with white paint in 'racist' attack

Bordeaux, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A bronze statue of a black female slave in the French city of Bordeaux, a former slave-trading hub, has been defaced with white paint in an apparent racist attack, the city said Monday.

The life-size statue is of Modeste Testas, an African slave who was bought by a family in Bordeaux in the 18th century and deported to the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean to work on a sugar plantation.

She was later freed after her French owner's death in the US and returned to settle in the western part of Hispaniola now known as Haiti, where she lived until her death.

On Monday morning her statue, which stands on the banks of the Garonne river, was found smeared with white paint from the head to the waist.

Bordeaux city hall, which had it cleaned by midday, said it would file a criminal complaint over the incident, saying it was "probably racist" in nature.

The councillor in charge of heritage, Stephane Gomot, said that if racism was confirmed as the motive it constituted a "very violent attack on everything this statue represents" including "the memory of people deported by slave traffickers." The western city of Bordeaux was one of France's biggest hubs for trading slaves arriving from Africa, who were then shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas.

The statue, which depicts Testas in a long skirt, clutching a shawl draped around her shoulders, was inaugurated in May 2019 -- one of a series of gestures by France's wine-making capital towards addressing its colonial past.

Testas's Haitian descendants attended the unveiling of the statue.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Century France Bordeaux Haiti Hub May Criminals 2019 Bronze Family From

Recent Stories

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strateg ..

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strategic vision that targets welfare ..

7 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial i ..

CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial institutions on transaction mon ..

7 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

37 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

49 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

52 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.