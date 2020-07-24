UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Steps Up Space Spending To Gird For 'unfriendly' Moves

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

France steps up space spending to gird for 'unfriendly' moves

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :France will increase spending on its new Space Force programme by several hundreds of millions of Euros as it prepares for potential "unfriendly manoeuvres" among world powers, Defence Minister Florence Parly said Friday.

"We're gone from a concept of space as a 'common good' in the service of science, to a space where countries are struggling for global supremacy," Parly told the Provence newspaper of Marseille.

The new Air and Space Force, which Parly will officialise during a visit to France's military flight training school at Salon-en-Provence, will have a staff of 500 by 2025, she said.

Investments in the programme will reach 4.3 billion euros ($5 billion) over the 2019-2025 budget period, up from the 3.6 billion euros originally planned.

"In no way are we engaging in an arms race," Parly said, reiterating a stance announced when President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the new space initiative last year.

"But it's my responsibility to make sure we have thoroughly identified the threats our country could face." She pointed to a 2017 incident in which Paris accused Russia's Luch Olymp satellite of trying to spy on the Franco-Italian Athena-Fidus satellite, used to provide secure military communications.

"The fact is that satellites can now get close to ours and scramble their signals or damage and even destroy them," she said.

"Soon we will have small patrol satellites that will allow us to detect and identify those responsible for any unfriendly manoeuvres," she said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Russia Budget France Visit Marseille Paris Florence 2017 From Race Billion Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

12 minutes ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

23 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

42 minutes ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

1 hour ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.