France stun Wallabies for first win on Australian soil in 31 years

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Melvyn Jaminet booted seven penalties as a beefed-up France stunned the Wallabies 28-26 to post their first win on Australian soil in more than 30 years Tuesday and keep the three-Test series alive.

Fabien Galthie's depleted but resolute Les Bleus, boasting a new heavyweight pack, stamped their mark on the game early and went to the break with a 16-13 lead.

Despite a fightback from Australia, they clung on at Melbourne's AAMI Park to clock their first victory Down Under since 1990 in Sydney, when they came out 28-19.

It was a battling effort from the French, who were stung by a painful last-gasp 23-21 defeat in the opening Test at Brisbane.

The defeat has piled pressure on Australian coach Dave Rennie ahead of the decider in just four days' time.

Rennie had demanded his team cut out the mistakes that marred their game last week, but they gave away far too many penalties, with Jaminet nailing seven plus a conversion to go with Damian Penaud's try.

Jake Gordon and Michael Hooper both crossed for Australia and Noah Lolesio slotted four penalties, but it was not enough.

"I don't have the words but I'm really proud of what we have done tonight," said France skipper Anthony Jelonch.

"We managed to do what we didn't do last week. That was a very strong Australian team that we fought against tonight and we are proud of what we have done."Disappointed Wallabies captain Hooper said they had plenty to review.

"There are a lot of disappointing things there and we had them under a lot of pressure but we released the pressure on the opposition," he said. "We can be better in that zone."