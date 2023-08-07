Open Menu

France Suspends Aid To Burkina Faso

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:40 AM

France suspends aid to Burkina Faso

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :France is suspending development aid and budgetary assistance to Burkina Faso, its foreign ministry announced Sunday.

The statement comes days Burkina Faso and Mali announced that they would consider any military intervention against the new military rulers in Niger as a "declaration of war".

The West African bloc ECOWAS last Sunday issued Niger's new rulers with an ultimatum to hand back power to the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum within the week or face possible military intervention.

France's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it "firmly and resolutely" backed efforts by ECOWAS to reinstate Bazoum.

