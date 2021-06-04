UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Suspends Joint Military Operations With Mali Over Coups

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

France suspends joint military operations with Mali over coups

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :France said Thursday it will suspend joint military operations with Malian forces after the country's second coup in nine months, "awaiting guarantees" that civilians return to positions of power.

"Requirements and red lines have been set by ECOWAS and the African Union to clarify the framework for the political transition in Mali," the armed forces ministry said in a statement seen by AFP. "While awaiting these guarantees, France has decided to suspend, as a temporary measure, joint military operations with Malian forces."

Related Topics

France Mali

Recent Stories

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

51 minutes ago

Social harmony interlinked with proactive role of ..

31 minutes ago

UN 'Very Much' Welcomes US Move to Donate 19Mln Va ..

31 minutes ago

US Voting Machine Maker to Install Ballot Monitor ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese envoy briefs FM on upcoming year long acti ..

54 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews QMC's performance on city cle ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.