France sweat on players' fitness after virus outbreak ahead of World Cup final

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :France coach Didier Deschamps was sweating on the fitness of several key players on Saturday as his team battled a mystery virus on the eve of the World Cup final against Argentina.

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff, paving the way for the showdown 24 hours later.

As reigning champions France prepare to face Lionel Messi and Argentina at Doha's Lusail Stadium, they are struggling to contain a viral outbreak that is believed to have affected five players so far.

Central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, and winger Kingsley Coman were the latest players to be laid low by the illness, and were forced to miss a training session on Friday.

That came two days after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were ruled out of Wednesday's semi-final victory over Morocco.

Players, staff and sources close to the French squad have spoken of a range of symptoms affecting the team in recent days including fever, stomach pain and headaches.