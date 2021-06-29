UrduPoint.com
France Switch To Three At Back Against Unchanged Swiss

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

France switch to three at back against unchanged Swiss

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :France coach Didier Deschamps made three changes for Monday's Euro 2020 last-16 game against Switzerland in Bucharest as Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was drafted into a back three.

Lenglet makes his first appearance of the tournament and will line up alongside Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Adrien Rabiot returns to the side at left wing-back, chosen ahead of Lucas Hernandez who has been dealing with a knee problem.

Benjamin Pavard is also recalled on the right flank, with Jules Kounde unavailable, while midfielder Corentin Tolisso drops out as well.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic stuck with the same team that beat Turkey 3-1 in their final group game.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored twice against the Crescent stars of Turkey, starts behind the front two of Breel Embolo and Haris Seferovic.

The Swiss have not won a knockout tie at a major tournament since the 1930s but have lost just once to France in five meetings in tournaments.

