France Takes Apple To Court Over 'abusive' Practices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

France takes Apple to court over 'abusive' practices

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A Paris court will hear in September a lawsuit supported by the French government against Apple that alleges the US tech giant uses abusive commercial practices against startups, a source said Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in 2018 by France's competition and anti-fraud agency in the name of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, seeks a halt to the practices and a fine of 2.0 million Euros ($2.4 million), the source said, confirming a report by the French business daily Les Echos.

The lawsuit follows three years of investigation by the competition and anti-fraud agency and a recent complaint by France Digitale, an association of French tech startups.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

