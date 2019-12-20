France Telecom bosses face verdict over wave of suicides

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A French court will rule on Friday whether the former CEO of France Telecom and other executives carried out "institutional harassment" that sparked a spate of suicides at the company.

Between 2008 to 2009, 35 employees of the former state-owned telecom giant, now called Orange, took their own lives as managers embarked on a vast restructuring plan that included cutting 22,000 jobs.

The episode became a rallying cry for critics demanding action against "moral harassment" by bosses focusing ruthlessly on the bottom line at the expense of employees' well-being.

Prosecutors sought a one-year prison term for former chief Didier Lombard and the maximum fine of 15,000 Euros ($16,700) during a trial that wrapped up in July.

France Telecom itself was charged with "institutional harassment" and faces a fine of up to 75,000 euros.

Lombard's deputy and the human resources director could also face a year in prison, while four other executives were charged with complicity in harassment, with prosecutors seeking eight-month terms and 10,000 euro fines.

"What is unacceptable is that harassment was a strategy in one of the country's biggest companies," prosecutor Brigitte Pesquie told the court.

Her colleague Francoise Benezech denounced an "obsession" with cutting 22,000 jobs out of 120,000 in three years as part of the strategic overhauls, saying it had become the company's raison d'etre.

"You knew your methods were going to ruin working conditions," she said.

Lombard denied that management bore any responsibility for the deaths, despite having told managers in 2006 that he would "get people to leave one way or another, either through the window or the door.""The transformations a business has to go through aren't pleasant, that's just the way it is, there's nothing I could have done," he told the court.