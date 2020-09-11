UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Tells Britain 'unacceptable' To Violate Brexit Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

France tells Britain 'unacceptable' to violate Brexit agreement

Paris, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :France on Thursday told Britain it would be unacceptable to violate the terms of the agreement on the UK withdrawal from the EU, after the British government introduced a bill to override parts of the deal.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his British counterpart Dominic Raab on the sidelines of a meeting in Britain focused on Iran that "a violationby the United Kingdom of the withdrawal agreement would be something thatis unacceptable", the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Iran France United Kingdom From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

36 minutes ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

36 minutes ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

36 minutes ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.