France tells Britain 'unacceptable' to violate Brexit agreement

Paris, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :France on Thursday told Britain it would be unacceptable to violate the terms of the agreement on the UK withdrawal from the EU, after the British government introduced a bill to override parts of the deal.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his British counterpart Dominic Raab on the sidelines of a meeting in Britain focused on Iran that "a violationby the United Kingdom of the withdrawal agreement would be something thatis unacceptable", the ministry said in a statement.