France threatens 'reprisals' if Brexit fishing deal not implemented

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :France on Tuesday threatened "reprisals" in the financial services sector if a deal agreed between the European Union and Britain over post-Brexit fishing rights is not implemented.

"We are asking for the whole deal, nothing but the deal, and for as long as it has not been implemented... we will carry out reprisals in other sectors if it is necessary," Europe Minister Clement Beaune told the BFM business channel.