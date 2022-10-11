UrduPoint.com

France Threatens To Break Refinery Blockades In Strike Standoff

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

France threatens to break refinery blockades in strike standoff

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The French government on Tuesday threatened to forcibly break blockades of refineries and oil depots, which have been paralysed by striking workers, as motorists continued to besiege petrol stations in the hope of filling their tanks.

Around a third of France's service stations were still low on, or out of, petrol as strike action at energy giant TotalEnergies and other oil majors entered its third week and wage talks stalled.

Government ministers and President Emmanuel Macron have urged a negotiated resolution to the crisis, but on Tuesday government spokesman Olivier Veran threatened force to end the blockades which have paralysed several of France's refineries and oil depots.

If blockades were not ended "immediately", Veran told the RTL broadcaster, "we will step in, which means we could intervene to lift them".

The government could then "requisition qualified personnel" to ensure that the situation can go "back to normal", he said.

He said ongoing action by the hard-left CGT union at TotalEnergies installations was "excessive and out of line".

The oil giant's management "is right to demand that blockades be lifted before there can be negotiations", Veran said.

Also on Tuesday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called breaking up the blockades "the only solution".

Once access to refineries and depots was free, it would take around two weeks for the fuel situation to return to normal, Veran said.

But stoppages continued at several refineries, including at France's biggest near Le Havre in the north of the country, after strikers at TotalEnergies Tuesday voted to extend their action.

"We are still waiting for details from management on what they want to negotiate on," Eric Sellini, coordinator for the CGT union at the oil major, told AFP.

Unions at the French branch of Esso-ExxonMobil on Tuesday also renewed their strike call, rejecting a pay offer by management.

Motorists formed long queues outside petrol stations from early Tuesday.

In central Paris, traffic slowed as waiting cars blocked roads, cycle paths and pedestrian crossings, hoping to be served before the pumps went dry.

Many used social media to exchange tips. One post in a Facebook group Monday said that a local BP service station would be resupplied "at 2:30 pm". Another replied: "It's now 2:37 pm and they're out of diesel." Another user reacted: "What a mess." The petrol crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation that are sapping French households' purchasing power.

The left-wing opposition coalition Nupes has called for a "March against a high cost of living" in Paris and elsewhere on Sunday.

At the weekend, several prominent French people came out in support of the initiative, including this year's winner of the Nobel prize for Literature, Annie Ernaux.

Opposition politicians on the left were quick to criticise the government's hardening stance Tuesday.

"With this government, when dialogue stalls, it's threats for the wage earners and caresses for the bosses. And yet, it's management that let the situation deteriorate," tweeted Manuel Bompard, a deputy for the leftwing LFI party.

"They act as if ordinary people don't matter," said fellow LFI member Francois Ruffin.

Jordan Bardella, president of the farright RN party, said the government had failed to anticipate the crisis, adding that "super profits at Total and the salary of the chairman" made worker demands "not unreasonable".

But Gilles Platret, vice president of the conservative LR party, backed the government's tougher stance, saying strikers were "taking an entire country hostage".

TotalEnergies posted a profit of $5.7 billion in the second quarter of the year, more than double the year-earlier figure.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne's total compensation package was 5.9 million Euros ($5.7 million) in 2021, up 52 percent from the previous year's, according to the group's annual report.

Related Topics

Resolution Petrol Exchange Social Media Facebook Threatened France Oil Traffic Le Havre Paris March Sunday Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.