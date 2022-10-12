UrduPoint.com

France Threatens To Break Refinery Blockades In Strike Standoff

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

France threatens to break refinery blockades in strike standoff

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The French government warned Tuesday striking workers could soon be forced to return to their jobs to break blockades of paralysed oil refineries and fuel depots.

Motorists again besieged petrol stations that are either low on fuel or completely dry as the labour protest at energy giant TotalEnergies and Esso-ExxonMobil entered its third week.

Government ministers have urged a negotiated resolution to the crisis, but have been threatening direct intervention to get supplies flowing again if agreements are not reached soon.

On Tuesday evening TotalEnergies offered to consult unions whose workers were not on strike.

And France's oil giant renewed an offer to the hard-left CGT union leading the strike to negotiate if its members returned to work.

"If the CGT removes the blockades of the sites before midday (1000 GMT) tomorrow, it will be welcome at this dialogue meeting," a Total statement said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament workers would be requisitioned in particular at two depots owned by Esso-ExxonMobil, and face fines or jail time if they refuse.

Unions representing overall staff at the company accepted a pay deal Monday, but the CGT and FO unions at the depots rejected it and voted to extend their stoppage.

"Social dialogue means moving forward as soon as a majority agrees," Borne told lawmakers. "I have asked officials to begin, as allowed by law, requisitions of essential staff for operating this company's depots." Government spokesman Olivier Veran had already warned Tuesday that strikers at TotalEnergies could also be forced back, calling the strike "excessive and out of line".

The company has said it is willing to advance annual pay negotiations to this month.

But Eric Sellini, CGT coordinator at the oil major, said: "We are still waiting for details from management on what they want to negotiate on." His union wants a 10-percent pay hike for all of 2022, pointing to the company's profit of $5.7 billion in the second quarter of the year, more than double the year-earlier figure.

- 'They don't respect us' - The stoppages have hit several key refineries, including France's biggest near Le Havre in the north.

The company runs a network of around 3,500 filling stations in France, nearly a third of the total.

At Fos-sur-Mer, in southern France, home to refineries run by TotalEnergies and Esso, strikers said their working conditions had been getting worse for years.

"For the past 10 years we have not been getting the slightest recognition for our work," said one man who joined Esso 24 years ago.

"Not only don't they pay us enough, they also don't respect us," agreed CGT spokesman Fabien Cros at the neighbouring Total installation.

Franck Tinel, FO secretary for Esso at the site, said the threat of forcing workers back to work would have only a limited impact.

"They're going to unblock internal depots for these refineries, but we're not storage sites, so in fact these volumes will be used up quickly," he said after Borne's intervention.

Other workers acknowledged that tensions could rise further if the government began ordering refinery workers back.

- 'We can't work' - Long queues formed outside petrol stations from dawn Tuesday, with many people using social media to exchange tips on the best places to go.

One post in a Facebook group Monday said a local BP service station would be resupplied "at 2:30 pm". Another replied: "It's now 2:37 pm and they're out of diesel." Jefferson Saint-Louis, a taxi driver, said "without fuel we can't work. I'm just going to go home".

The crisis comes at a time of high energy prices and inflation that are sapping French households' purchasing power.

The frustrations could add impetus to a "march against the high cost of living" in Paris and elsewhere on Sunday, called by the left-wing opposition coalition Nupes.

At the weekend, several prominent French people came out in support of the initiative, including this year's winner of the Nobel prize for Literature, Annie Ernaux.

"With this government, when dialogue stalls, it's threats for the wage earners and caresses for the bosses," tweeted Manuel Bompard, a deputy for the left-wing LFI party.

Related Topics

Resolution Petrol Prime Minister Protest Exchange Parliament Jail Social Media Facebook France Company Driver Oil Le Havre Paris Man Saint-Louis SITE March Sunday Post All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

35 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

9 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.