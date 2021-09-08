UrduPoint.com

France To Boost Cyber Warfare Force

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

France to boost cyber warfare force

Paris, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The French defence ministry on Wednesday announced plans to significantly boost the country's four-year-old cyber warfare force, citing the "growing number and gravity" of hacking attacks on the country.

The government had already planned to add an additional 1,100 recruits to a unit created in response to the growing number of cyber attacks on the West, mostly blamed on Russia and China.

Defence Minister Florence Parly told a cyber security conference in the city of Lille on Wednesday she had decided to go further to try make France "a cyber security champion".

Warning of a "Cold War in cyberspace" she said she would hire an extra 770 cyber combattants on top of an additional 1,100 already planned, bringing the force's staffing level to 5,000 by 2025.

France and other Western countries are alarmed over a growing number of increasingly aggressive cyber attacks, including data breaches and ransomware attacks, which typically see hackers encrypting victims' data and then demanding money for restored access.

Recent high-profile targets have included a US oil pipeline, Ireland's health service and India's flag carrier Air India.

Parly said that the French army needed to increase it use of the "cyber weapon".

"Our opponents do not shy away from doing so, whether state powers, terrorist groups or their backers," she said.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Army Russia China France Air India Oil Lille Florence Ireland Turkish Lira Money From Government Top Weapon Hacking

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

2 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

19 minutes ago
 20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reporte ..

20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reported

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.