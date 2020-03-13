UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Close Schools Over Coronavirus: Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

France to close schools over coronavirus: Macron

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced schools in France would close from next week and urged people over 70 to stay at home, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Creches, schools and also universities would close from Monday "until further notice", Macron said in an address to the nation on the fight against the coronavirus.

The president also announced that local elections to be held on Sunday, will not be postponed. He described the spread of the virus as the "greatest health crisis France has known for a century".

Related Topics

Century France Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

1 hour ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

1 hour ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

1 hour ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

1 hour ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.