France To Deploy 10,000 Police Officers During Pension Reform Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

France to deploy 10,000 police officers during pension reform protests

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :More than 10,000 police officers will be deployed in France on Thursday to ensure security during demonstrations against the pension reform, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.

Gerald Darmanin told local broadcaster RTL that he respects the democratic right to protest.

"I do not know if the demonstrations will gather many people, but we do the preparations, and tomorrow, more than 10,000 police officers, including 3,500 in Paris, will be around to ensure security," the minister said.

He added that according to intelligence information, a group of 1,000 people in Paris are likely to spark violence, including "far-left members and ultra-yellows," referring to the violent wing of the Yellow Vests.

"Our duty is to guarantee that those who come to protest freely and democratically will not be bothered by acts of violence," Darmanin said.

The pension reform project, which includes an increase to the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030, immediately triggered outrage from workers and unions when the government announced preparations last year.

Several unions called for demonstrations and strikes after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne revealed details last week. The eight main labor unions issued a statement last week that encouraged a nationwide strike and demonstrations on Thursday. Borne said the minimum pension would also rise to 85% of the minimum wage, meaning around €1,200 ($1,288) per month.

Starting in 2027, the change will also require at least 43 years of work to be eligible for full pensions, she said. The draft reform is set to be presented on Jan. 23 to the Council of Ministers.

