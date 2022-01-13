UrduPoint.com

France To Ease UK Travel Restrictions On Friday: Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

France to ease UK travel restrictions on Friday: govt

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :France said it will ease Covid-19-related travel curbs introduced last month on travellers from Britain, enabling tourists to visit from Friday providing they have a negative test.

The government has decided to end the ban on non-essential travel, announced on December 16 when "the epidemic was spreading at a spectacular rate in the United Kingdom," the prime minister's office said Thursday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

