France to end lockdown Dec 15, shops to reopen Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :France aims to lift a nationwide lockdown on December 15, President Emmanuel Macron said, with shops authorised to reopen as early as Saturday after weeks of closure.

In a tv address Tuesday, Macron said some restrictions would remain in place to avoid "a third coronavirus wave" or another lockdown.

The current lockdown, in force since the end of October, will be replaced by a countrywide curfew from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM starting December 15, Macron said, except on December 24 and 31 -- Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

"We will be able to travel without authorisation, including between regions, and spend Christmas with our families," Macron said.

French people should, however, avoid "pointless travel", he said.

Macron also said that he hoped that the first Covid vaccines would be available for use by the end of December or in early January.