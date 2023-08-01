Open Menu

France To Evacuate Nationals From Niger 'very Soon': Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

France to evacuate nationals from Niger 'very soon': embassy

Niamey, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :France will "very soon" start to evacuate its nationals from Niger, where a coup last week has unleashed anti-French protests, Paris's embassy in Niamey said Tuesday.

"In the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey, and taking advantage of the relative calm in Niamey, an operation of evacuation by air from Niamey is being prepared," said a message sent out by the embassy to French citizens, adding that the evacuations "will take place very soon in a very limited span of time".

In Paris, the foreign ministry confirmed that "an evacuation is being organized and will take place very quickly".

Niger became the third Sahel country in less than three years, following neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, to be shaken by a military coup, when President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled last week by elite troops from his own Presidential Guard.

In all three nations, jihadist insurgencies have strained fragile governments, stoked anger in the military, and rained economic blows on some of the world's poorest countries.

The overthrow of elected presidents in the former French colonies has been accompanied by anti-French, pro-Russian demonstrations.

Related Topics

World France Paris Mali Niamey Burkina Faso Niger All From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 minute ago
 UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

24 minutes ago
 Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs1 ..

Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

13 hours ago
Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

13 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

13 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

13 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

13 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

13 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous