UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Face Belgium, Italy Against Spain In UEFA Nations League Semis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:40 PM

France to face Belgium, Italy against Spain in UEFA Nations League semis

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :World Cup holders France will play Belgium in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League following Thursday's draw for the final stages of the tournament.

Finals hosts Italy will play Spain in the other semi-final tie, with the matches being staged on October 6 and 7, 2021, European football's governing body announced.

Italy were earlier on Thursday confirmed as the hosts by UEFA for the finals of the tournament which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be staged at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and the San Siro in Milan, with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday, October 10.

Portugal hosted and won the inaugural Nations League finals in 2019, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto.

Related Topics

Football World France Turin Milan San Porto Spain Italy Belgium Netherlands October Sunday 2019 Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

31 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

31 minutes ago

Car Bomb in Afghanistan's Paktia Kills 3, Injures ..

2 minutes ago

EU, Greece Agree to Build New Migrant Facility on ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Golf Championship to underway

2 minutes ago

Adailton fires Tokyo into Asian Champions League l ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.