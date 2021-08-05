(@FahadShabbir)

Saitama, Japan, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Nando De Colo poured in 25 points and Evan Fournier added 23 as France edged Olympic debutants Slovenia 90-89 Thursday to make the men's basketball final against defending champions the United States.

They were behind 29-27 after the first quarter and 44-42 at half-way, before rallying to hold off the valiant Slovenians and earn themselves the chance of a maiden gold medal.