Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :France will take delivery of around 1.16 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by year end, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, adding another two million will arrive in the next two months.

"We should receive 677,000 extra doses around 5-6 January" then "around 1.6 million doses in February," Castex told the parliament.