France To Halt All Travel From UK For 48 Hours From Midnight Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:20 AM

France to halt all travel from UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :France will halt all travel from Britain for 48 hours from midnight Sunday including journeys "related to goods transport by road, air, sea or rail", the prime minister's office said, after a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus appeared in the UK.

While companies are scrambling to shift merchandise across the Channel with days to go until Britain finally quits EU trade structures, "only unaccompanied freight will be authorised. Flows of people or goods towards the UK will not be affected", the government added after a meeting chaired by President Emmanuel Macron.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

