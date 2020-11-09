France to host EU video summit Tuesday on terror response

Paris, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday host a video summit about an EU-wide response to recent attacks in Europe blamed on Islamist radicals, his office said.

He will first meet in Paris with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and both will then be joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council chief Charles Michel and Commission head Ursula von der Leyen via video links, the Elysee Palace added.