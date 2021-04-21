France to impose 10-day quarantine for India travelers

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :France will impose a 10-day quarantine for travellers arriving from India in the coming days to prevent the spread of a worrying Covid-19 variant that is hammering Indian hospitals, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Wednesday.

The move comes a few days after Paris announced a ban on all flights from Brazil to stave off the P1 coronavirus variant, and required quarantines for passengers on flights from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.