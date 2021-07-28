UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Introduce Anti-Covid Pass For Cafes, Trains From Aug 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

France to introduce anti-Covid pass for cafes, trains from Aug 9

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :France will from August 9 enforce new legislation that will make a health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, the government's spokesman said Wednesday.

The legislation passed by parliament at the weekend has sparked mass protests in France but the government is determined to press ahead and make the health pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19.

A valid health pass is generated by two jabs from a recognised vaccine, a negative coronavirus test or a recent recovery from infection. The legislation also makes vaccination compulsory for health-workers and carers.

The pass has already been obligatory from July 21 for visits to museums, cinemas and cultural venues with a capacity of more than 50 people.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said it would also be obligatory in cafes, restaurants, flights and inter-city trains from August 9.

Rising infections driven by the Delta variant, with an average of 19,000 daily cases -- 97 percent higher than a week ago -- means that the health situation in France "is continuing to get worse and remains worrying", he added.

Attal's announcement came as data showed 50 percent of France's adult population were now vaccinated with two jabs. The government's health pass strategy makes vaccination its number-one weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

Related Topics

Parliament France Visit July August From Government Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

36 minutes ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

2 minutes ago

US Focuses on Ransomware in Cybersecurity Talks, I ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, US Still Have Plenty of Work After Geneva ..

2 minutes ago

US Did Not Try to Impose Its Approach to Strategic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.