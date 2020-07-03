UrduPoint.com
France To Launch Inquiry Into Ex-PM, Ministers Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

France to launch inquiry into ex-PM, ministers over coronavirus

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A French court is opening an inquiry into former prime minister Edouard Philippe and two other ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, a prosecutor said Friday.

The inquiry, which is being opened after nine complaints filed against the ministers were deemed admissable, will be led by the Law Court of the Republic (CJR), which deals with claims of ministerial misconduct, said senior public prosecutor Francois Molins.

Along with Philippe, who was replaced Friday, the ministers under investigation are former health minister Agnes Buzyn, who stepped down in February, and her successor Olivier Veran, he said.

