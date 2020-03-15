UrduPoint.com
France To Limit Long-distance Train, Bus, Plane Travel Over Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

France to limit long-distance train, bus, plane travel over coronavirus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :France will progressively reduce long-distance train, bus and plane travel on its territory over the coming days in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the ecology minister said Sunday.

The country, which has already shut cafes, restaurants, schools and universities and urged people to limit their movements, will now seek to limit long-distance travel "to the strictly necessary" minister Elisabeth Borne told journalists in Paris.

