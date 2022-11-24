UrduPoint.com

France To Mobilize International Support For Ukraine Mid-December

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

France to mobilize international support for Ukraine mid-December

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :France will mobilize international support for Ukraine in December, President Emmanuel Macron announced early on Thursday, as Russian missiles struck multiple regions, including the capital Kyiv, on Wednesday.

"With winter approaching, we will mobilize international support for Ukraine on December 13 to help that country remain resilient and to guarantee its energy access," Macron said on Twitter.

He said major strikes inflicted on Ukraine during the day before left much of the country without water or electricity.

"These strikes against civilian infrastructures are war crimes and cannot go unpunished," Macron said.

"We will not forget Moldova, which was also affected by water and electricity cuts," he further said, as Moldovan President Maia Sandu blamed Russia for widespread blackouts in her country on the same day.

Macron recently said he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The French leader also accused Russia of spreading disinformation to promote its "predatory project" in Africa.

On Nov. 1, following a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron said he will co-chair a conference to support Ukraine's civilians throughout winter on Dec. 13 in Paris.

Explosions were reported on Wednesday in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions of Ukraine amid air raid alerts sounding across the country due to possible Russian strikes.

Emergency blackouts were initiated by Ukraine's national energy company, while the national nuclear energy company also announced that all power units in four nuclear power plants in the country had automatically disconnected due to a decrease in frequency.

Related Topics

Africa Electricity Ukraine Water Russia Twitter Nuclear France Company Paris Vladimir Putin Same Dnipropetrovsk Moldova December All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

8 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

17 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

17 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.