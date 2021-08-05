France to offer Covid booster shots to elderly, vulnerable from September

Paris, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :France will offer Covid booster shots to the elderly and vulnerable from September, joining a growing list of countries offering third vaccine shots to fight new virus variants, President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"Yes, we will probably need a third dose, not for everyone straight away but at any rate for the elderly and the most vulnerable," Macron said in his latest in a series of explanatory videos on the government's vaccination drive, adding that it would start in September.