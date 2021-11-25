UrduPoint.com

France To Open Covid Booster Jabs To All Adults: Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that Covid-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a new wave of infections.

He added that from January 15 , people aged over 18 would need to show proof of a top-up vaccine dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, gyms and other public venues.

