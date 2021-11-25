France to open Covid booster jabs to all adults: health minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that Covid-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a new wave of infections.

He added that from January 15 , people aged over 18 would need to show proof of a top-up vaccine dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, gyms and other public venues.