UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Punish 'eco-cide' With Prison Up To 10 Years

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

France to punish 'eco-cide' with prison up to 10 years

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :France will make serious intentional damage to the environment punishable by up to 10 years in prison as part of planned "eco-cide" law, government ministers said in remarks published Sunday.

The law was one recommendation from a Citizens' Convention for the Climate, a group created by the government a year ago, bringing together 150 people from the French population to discuss the environment.

An "eco-cide" offence would be sanctioned by up to 4.5 million Euros ($5.3 million) in fines or up to 10 years in prison in cases of "intentional violation" of environmental laws, Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti and Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili told the JDD weekly.

"We are going to create a general pollution offence," Dupont-Moretti said. "Punishment will be staggered according to a perpetrator's intentions." The aim was to fine violators of environmental laws "up to 10 times the profit they would have generated by throwing waste into the river", he said.

The French constitution did not allow the qualification of such actions as "crimes", just offences, Dupont-Moretti said.

France will also add an offence called "endangering the environment" to its statute books, Pompili said, under which potential offenders could be punished even before committing acts of illegal pollution.

Environmental expertise within the French judiciary will be beefed up to allow courts to improve their handling of pollution cases and civil claims, including by creating special environmental jurisdictions, Dupont-Moretti said.

The citizens' convention has submitted 149 proposals to cut greenhouse gas emissions to President Emmanuel Macron, who said he would convert 146 of them into government policy.

Related Topics

France Fine Gas Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

1 minute ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

16 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.