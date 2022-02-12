UrduPoint.com

France To Scrap Covid Test Requirement For Vaccinated Travellers

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The French government on Friday said it would scrap the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test for all vaccinated travellers arriving in the country.

From Saturday "proof of vaccination will be sufficient to come to France whatever country you are coming from, just as it was before the spread of the Omicron variant", a government statement said.

