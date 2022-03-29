France tries Chilean accused of murdering Japanese ex-lover

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Besançon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A Chilean man goes on trial in France Tuesday accused of the murder of his Japanese ex-girlfriend, Narumi Kurosaki, who disappeared in 2016 in a high-profile case that has gripped three continents.

The trial of Nicolas Zepeda, who denies killing Kurosaki, is going ahead after he was extradited from his country to France in 2020.

Kurosaki, a brilliant scholarship student then aged 21, arrived in eastern French city Besancon in summer 2016 to learn the language. She disappeared on December 4.

Her former boyfriend Zepeda, whom she had broken up with a year before, was the last person to see her alive.

Prosecutors allege that Zepeda was unable to deal with the breakup, coming to Besancon to kill Kurosaki in her student dorm room before dumping the body in the forests of the rugged Jura region.

But so far no trace has been found of Kurosaki's body.

"Her parents know after five years that their daughter couldn't have vanished or committed suicide... they have no doubt that Mr Zepeda killed her," the family's lawyer Sylvie Galley said.

Kurosaki's mother and younger sister will travel from Tokyo to attend the trial.