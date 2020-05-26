France unveils 8 bn-euro plan to revive virus-hit auto sector

Étaples, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced an 8-billion euro ($8.8 billion) plan to revive France's auto industry, brought to its knees by the coronavirus crisis, including a billion Euros in green car subsidies.

The "historic" intervention will aim to turn France's rechargeable car industry into Europe's biggest, the president said, with annual production of more than a million "clean cars" by 2025.