France urges citizens to leave Ukraine 'without delay': ministry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :France on Wednesday became the latest Western nation to call on its citizens to leave Ukraine "without delay," amid mounting concerns that Russia is preparing a full-scale attack.

"In the context of serious tensions caused by the concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders" as well as Russia's recognition of two separatist regions and Ukraine's imposition of a state of emergency, "French citizens finding themselves in Ukraine should leave the country without delay," France's foreign ministry said in a statement.