UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Urges 'competent' Government In Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

France urges 'competent' government in Lebanon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :France on Monday urged the formation of a "competent and capable" government in Lebanon to carry out reforms after a year of political deadlock.

The foreign ministry said it was "urgent" to form such a government and implement reforms "essential to the recovery of the country", calling on "all Lebanese leaders to act in this direction as quickly as possible".

Related Topics

France Lebanon All Government

Recent Stories

31 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

36 minutes ago

Pak contingent for Olympics was funded by PSB: Spo ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Presents 'Near-Term' Risk for US While Chin ..

36 minutes ago

Asad reviews status of KCR, Railway Freight Corrid ..

36 minutes ago

Belgium offers Covid-19 vaccines to foreign sailor ..

40 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in I ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.