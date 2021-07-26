France Urges 'competent' Government In Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:20 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :France on Monday urged the formation of a "competent and capable" government in Lebanon to carry out reforms after a year of political deadlock.
The foreign ministry said it was "urgent" to form such a government and implement reforms "essential to the recovery of the country", calling on "all Lebanese leaders to act in this direction as quickly as possible".