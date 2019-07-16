UrduPoint.com
France Urges G7 To Find 'international Solution' On Digital Taxes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

France urges G7 to find 'international solution' on digital taxes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday urged the G7 club of top world economic powers to find an international solution to taxing digital giants at their meeting outside Paris this week.

"I am convinced that during this G7 we are capable of finding a satisfactory international solution," said Le Maire, whose country angered the United States earlier this month by becoming the first major economy to impose a tax on digital giants like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

