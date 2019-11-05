France urges Iran to reverse decision to resume enrichment at key plant

Paris, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :France on Tuesday urged Iran to reverse a decision to resume uranium enrichment at a key underground nuclear plant, saying the move violated the 2015 deal aiming to defuse the atomic standoff with Tehran.

"The announcements by Iran... go against the Vienna agreement," the French foreign ministry said in a statement after President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would resume enrichment at the Fordow plant.

"We urge Iran to go back on its decisions which contradict the accord,"it added.