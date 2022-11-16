UrduPoint.com

France Urges 'utmost Caution' On Origin Of Poland Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 11:00 AM

France urges 'utmost caution' on origin of Poland strike

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :France urged "utmost caution" Wednesday on the origin of a deadly missile strike on NATO member Poland, saying many countries in the region have similar weapons.

"It's logical that we approach the question with the utmost caution," a French presidency official said.

"Identifying the type of missile won't necessarily identify who is behind it," the official said, warning of the "significant risks of escalation." "This is a subject where we don't want to make a mistake," the official added.

Poland earlier said that a likely Russian-made missile had struck its territory, killing two.

The Polish military was placed on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said two Russian missiles hit Poland in what he described as "a very significant escalation."Russia's defence ministry dismissed reports that it was to blame as a "provocation", claiming it was intended to escalate tensions.

Poland is a member of NATO, a military bloc led by the United States under which an attack on one is treated as an attack on all.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia France Alert Poland United States All

Recent Stories

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

10 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.