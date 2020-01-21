UrduPoint.com
France, US Agree To Extend Digital Tax Row Talks: French Diplomatic Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:00 AM

France, US agree to extend digital tax row talks: French diplomatic source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have agreed to extend negotiations on a row over a French tax on digital giants, postponing Washington's threat of sanctions against Paris, a French diplomatic source said Monday.

The source said the French and US presidents, who met on Sunday, had agreed to give negotiations a chance to avoid "a trade war that will benefit no one".

Macron tweeted earlier Monday that he had had a "great discussion" with Trump on the issue. "We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation," he said.

