UrduPoint.com

France-US Subs Row Should Not Cause 'rift' At NATO: Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

France-US subs row should not cause 'rift' at NATO: Stoltenberg

Brussels, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A row between France and the US over a pact that saw Australia scrap a submarine deal with Paris must not drive NATO allies apart, the alliance's chief said Thursday.

"This agreement is not directed against Europe or NATO, and there is broad agreement that we should not allow this issue to cause a rift in the Transatlantic alliance," Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of national security advisors.

"I understand the disappointment by France, at the same time I'm absolutely confident that allies involved will find a way forward." The shock announcement last month by the United States, Australia and Britain that they were forming a new pact and that Canberra was ditching a submarine deal with France worth tens of billions of Euros enraged Paris.

France withdrew its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra in protest over the move -- although both diplomats have now been sent back to their posts.

The US has scrambled to patch up relations with its oldest ally, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks.

Stoltenberg said that allies "do not always see eye to eye on everything, all of the time, but we never lose sight of the big picture".

"At the time of increased global competition, Europe and North America must continue to stand strong together in NATO, the security challenges we face are too great for any country or continent to face alone," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Australia Europe Washington France Canberra Paris Same Alliance United States All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

11 minutes ago
 UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

41 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

41 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

44 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.