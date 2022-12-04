France v Poland World Cup starting line-ups

Doha, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup last-16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday (kick-off 1500 GMT): France (4-2-3-1) Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Poland (4-1-4-1) Wojciech Szczesny; Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski; Grzegorz Krychowiak; Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Lewandowski (capt) Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (POL) Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)