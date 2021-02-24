France v Scotland to go ahead despite virus outbreak: Six Nations

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Six Nations match between France and Scotland will go ahead this weekend as planned despite an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the home camp, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

"Further to a meeting of the Six Nations testing oversight group this morning to review the latest test results of the French squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday," they said in a statement.