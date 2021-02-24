UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France V Scotland To Go Ahead Despite Virus Outbreak: Six Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

France v Scotland to go ahead despite virus outbreak: Six Nations

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Six Nations match between France and Scotland will go ahead this weekend as planned despite an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the home camp, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

"Further to a meeting of the Six Nations testing oversight group this morning to review the latest test results of the French squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday," they said in a statement.

Related Topics

France Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

11 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

26 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.