France virus death toll exceeds 30,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :France's coronavirus death toll has exceeded 30,000 after the country logged 25 fatalities since Thursday, health authorities said Friday.

The news came as health officials warned of a rising trend in cases in metropolitan France and urged the public to be vigilant given the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic.

France has the sixth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic after the US, Brazil, Britain, Italy and Mexico.

However the number of French cases in intensive care continues to fall, standing at 496 Friday evening, down 16 on Thursday.

Overall, 7,062 people are currently hospitalised suffering from COVID-19 after 135 admissions across France over 24 hours.