UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Virus Death Toll Exceeds 30,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

France virus death toll exceeds 30,000

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :France's coronavirus death toll has exceeded 30,000 after the country logged 25 fatalities since Thursday, health authorities said Friday.

The news came as health officials warned of a rising trend in cases in metropolitan France and urged the public to be vigilant given the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic.

France has the sixth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic after the US, Brazil, Britain, Italy and Mexico.

However the number of French cases in intensive care continues to fall, standing at 496 Friday evening, down 16 on Thursday.

Overall, 7,062 people are currently hospitalised suffering from COVID-19 after 135 admissions across France over 24 hours.

Related Topics

France Italy Brazil Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

2 hours ago

US stocks mostly up but volatile amid COVID-19 wor ..

15 minutes ago

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour suffers major injury bl ..

15 minutes ago

Financial aid provided to families of factory work ..

15 minutes ago

Kohat Food Safety Authority sealed two warehouses ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.